Freeze Warning from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Tazewell County
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.
* WHERE…The mountains of Virginia and North Carolina, as well as
southeast West Virginia and the Roanoke Valley.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&