Freeze Watch from FRI 1:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Southeast Raleigh County
…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EDT
THURSDAY…
…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING…
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures could
drop to the mid to upper 20s. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures could drop to the mid to upper 20s.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia,
northeast Kentucky and central, northeast, northern,
southeast, southern and western West Virginia.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 10 AM EDT
Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night
through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&