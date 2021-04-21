Freeze Watch from FRI 1:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Southeast Nicholas County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EDT

THURSDAY…

…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING…

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures could

drop to the mid to upper 20s. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing

temperatures could drop to the mid to upper 20s.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia,

northeast Kentucky and central, northeast, northern,

southeast, southern and western West Virginia.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 10 AM EDT

Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night

through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

