Freeze Watch from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Giles County
…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THURSDAY…
…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING…
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 27 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 28 possible.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Virginia,
northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM EDT Thursday. For
the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday
morning.
* IMPACTS…Freezing temperatures will kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
