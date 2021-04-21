Skip to Content

Freeze Watch from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT

9:48 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Giles

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Giles County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THURSDAY…
…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING…

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 27 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 28 possible.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Virginia,
northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM EDT Thursday. For
the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday
morning.

* IMPACTS…Freezing temperatures will kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

