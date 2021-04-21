Get a shot, play slots: Casino clinic lets in out-of-staters

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A vaccine clinic at a West Virginia casino has welcomed people from outside of the state to get their COVID-19 shots as demand declines among in-state residents. The drive-thru clinic is being held twice a week in a parking garage at the Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races in the Eastern Panhandle. The casino says West Virginia residency is not required. That’s news to some state coronavirus response officials who say they are unaware of clinics opening to out-of-state residents. Berkeley Medical Center nurse Betsy Gambino says residents from six other states arrived Tuesday, along with the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and a local worker from Nova Scotia.