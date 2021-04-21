West Virginian Governor Jim Justice signs Senate Bill 634

MERCER COUNTY, W.v. (WVVA) -- Legislative action on police reform is taking place in the mountain state. Governor Jim Justice has signed off on Senate Bill 634, which requires training for law enforcement and correctional officer personnel when dealing with individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

"The bill requires law enforcement and correctional officers to be trained on the best ways to interact with those with autism."

Training includes ways to de-escalate potential dangerous situations, help for those processing environmental stimuli, proper responses when communicating with such individuals, and appropriate interrogation methods.

"Many times, our law enforcement officers or correctional officers, without training, come to opinions or view points that can lead them to suspect," said Justice. "Because the behavior may be something they can't pick up on."

Summer's County Sheriff's Department echos this lack of knowledge, but are looking forward to another tool in their belt.

Justin Farris, Summer's County Sheriff, says "They don't know the proper procedure when dealing with something like this. They don't know whether to call EMS or call if there's someone on the social service side that they can reach out to. I'm all for me and my men being prepared as possible for any situation. This is just going to be another tool for us to have and use.

Medical professionals at the Behavioral Health Pavilion of the Virginia's see this as an opportunity to avoid future conflict.

"What we have to try to understand is that they're trying to defend themselves, because they believe we're trying to hurt," said Bill Larrison, the executive director of Behavioral Health Pavilion of the Virginia's. "Without that training and experience, we don't realize that and we may feel that they're being aggressive towards you."

With this signing, experts hope more will feel comfortable in their own community.

"It will make the families feel a whole lot more secure when they see an officer come in an de-escalate a situation," said Larrison. "That kind of information, that kind of news, will pass through the community."

The new police training requirement law takes affect 90 days after signing, it begins on July 6th, 2021