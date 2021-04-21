Greenbrier County School System receives funding for new school building

ALDERSON, W. VA. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier County School system was awarded an $8 million grant to use for a new school building.

The money came from the "Needs-based" program with the West Virginia School Building Authority.

David McClure, the school system's "Chief School Business Official" said when it came to choosing which school had the greatest need, Alderson Elementary was at the top of the list.

"Alderson's been plagued with, with flooding issues over the years and lots of other issues, health and safety issues and things like that, and so Alderson tops the list for us," said McClure.



Ed Niswander, the Principal of Alderson Elementary said flooding was not the only thing taken into consideration, but security was also a big concern .

"We have seventeen doors to the campus, because we're split up over five buildings, so that creates a lot of, you know, security worries for us with that many doors," said Niswander.

The renovations being done are part of an "adaptive re-use and community partnership," which will allow them to take an old building and turn it into something new.

Niswander said he is excited that the school's upgrades will also preserve a piece of Alderson's history.

"I think it is just a good opportunity to use something that is that historic and get to go back into it and see it refurbished and growing into something new," said Niswander.

McClure said preserving that history would not be possible without the community's stewardship of the building.

"The community had maintained the community center in such great shape over the years, that it just made sense for us to partner with the town of Alderson and try to do this project there," said McClure.

Once the renovations are complete, the current Alderson Elementary School will become the new community center; and, the football field that divides the two properties will also be awarded to the community.

The total cost for the new Alderson Elementary School is $11 million, with the extra $3 million being supplied by the Greenbrier County School System.

Greenbrier County was one of seven school systems in the state to receive funding from the School Building Authority.

Mercer and Summers counties were two others in our region who received this funding.