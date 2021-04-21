Is it finally game on for video game adaptations?

NEW YORK (AP) — Is there a more woebegone movie genre than the video game adaptation? In the 27 years since the first video game movie, “Super Mario Bros.,” these adaptations have been so regularly mocked that you might think the genre was — like a teetering fighter in “Mortal Kombat” — on its last legs. And yet, Hollywood is increasingly viewing video games as one of the ripest, richest veins of intellectual property outside of comic books. The video game movie isn’t finished. It might even be just pressing “Start.” A new “Mortal Kombat” movie opening this Friday signals a new cycle for video game movies.