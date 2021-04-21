Skip to Content

Japan prepares for 3rd virus emergency in Tokyo, Osaka areas

9:39 am National news from the Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government is preparing to announce a third state of emergency in Tokyo and the western metropolitan area around Osaka following requests from local leaders who say current measures are failing to curb a rapid rise in coronavirus infections. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and key ministers met late Wednesday to discuss details before deciding on a state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and neighboring Kyoto and Hyogo expected later this week. Nationwide, Japan has recorded more than 540,000 cases including more than 9,700 deaths.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content