LEGO Fan Festival coming to Charleston in June

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Festival will come to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center on June 12 and 13 after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendees will be able to see LEGO builds and meet LEGO artists. LEGO artists will attend from around the world to talk to fans.

The attractions will include:

LEGO City: Massive LEGO City Creations built by top LEGO artists

LEGO Retail: several specialized merchants selling LEGO merchandise, minifigures, custom accessories, and goodies

LEGO Spaceships: Out of this world LEGO Nasa creations built by Lia Chan

The World in Bricks: Over 50 world landmarks built in LEGO by Rocco Buttliere

Brick Superheroes and Villains: Several Creations depicting everyone's favorite heroes and villains in LEGO; including Batman, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Ironman, and Captain America

The festival will follow West Virginia's event guidelines. Time sessions will help with crowd control, and the event will operate at a limited capacity. Event changes due to COVID-19 are subject to change.

Tickets are on sale now. To purchase a ticket, click here.