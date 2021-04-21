LeVar Burton to be ‘Jeopardy!’ guest host; petition credited

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 200,000-plus LeVar Burton boosters who signed a petition calling for him to be the new “Jeopardy!” host will get to see him try the job on for size. Burton is among the final group of guest hosts for the quiz show, which lost its longtime host Alex Trebek to cancer last November. The show’s producer has put off announcing Trebek’s successor. Burton’s fans say the “Star Trek: Next Generation” and “Roots” star would be a good fit. Other guest hosts announced for “Jeopardy!” are TV anchors and journalists George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts and David Faber and sportscaster Joe Buck.