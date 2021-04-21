Raleigh County man charged with DUI resulting in death sentenced to prison

UPDATE: A Raleigh County man is sentenced to prison after crashing his car under the influence of Marijuana and Suboxone. One person was killed and two others were injured in the crash.



Charles Yancey was sentenced to 3-15 years in prison on Tuesday by Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick.



The case was handled by Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield and the Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept.



------

ODD, W.Va. (WVVA) A Raleigh County man is behind bars after crashing his car under the influence of Marijuana and Suboxone. One person was killed and two others were injured in the crash.

Charles Yancey was charged with DUI resulting in Death, DUI with Serious Bodily Injury, Leaving the Scene of an accident with Death. According to the complaint, he did not have insurance, registration, or a driver’s license to operate the car.

According to deputies, the crash happened on January 2, 2019, on the 3100 block of Odd Road in Odd, where Yancey lost control of his car and hit a stump on the passenger side of the vehicle. The woman in the passenger seat was killed and two passengers in the back seat were severely injured and taken to area hospitals.

The complaint said Yancey left the scene of the collision twice to get help, but ultimately left the scene of the accident to go to a residence on Tommy Creek Road. Deputies said Yancey never returned to speak with emergency services or report the accident to 911. The resident at the home said he eventually fled the house to hide. After a K-9 team was about to be deployed, the complaint said Yancey returned to the home and was placed under arrest.

In his interviews with deputies, Yancey said he was aware the passenger side victim did not survive. He also admitted to using both Marijuana and Suboxone prior to driving.

Bond for Yancey was set at $250,000 by Magistrate Steve Massie. He’s currently being held in Southern Regional Jail (SRJ).

Sgt. J. Redden with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. handled the investigation.