Mercer County JROTC Cadet Captain wins regional essay contest

ROCK, W.Va. (WVVA) - A local JROTC Cadet Captain's powerful words win big in a regional essay contest.

Kayton Perkins, of Montcalm High School, entered and won a regional essay contest through the Association of the US Army (AUSA).

The prompt was to write about a positive leader and their influence.

Perkins wrote about Marie Blackwell, the City Ambassador and Veteran Liaison for the City of Bluefield.

"I just cant thank Marie enough for all that she's done with me, and having her time, and spending time to talk with me and share her story, and letting me share it with other people," Perkins said. "I know everybody has to know her or at least know of her, because she's just everywhere - and she's just a wonderful person inside and out. Once you meet her, you'll never forget her. She's a great person."

Perkins' awards included $500, which she says she'll use toward her future Pre-Med degree at Bluefield State College.

Blackwell was also surprised with a Certificate of Honor for being a surviving spouse of a Vietnam Veteran.

You can read the full essay below.