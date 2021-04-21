Mercer County Public Schools receives money for new elementary school

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County Public Schools is receiving $9.6 million from the West Virginia School Building Authority.

The money will be used to build a brand new elementary school to replace Bluewell and Brushfork Elementary Schools. Mercer County Schools said this project has been in the works for several years, but it is just now receiving the funding to begin the project.

Mercer County Schools will also pitch in $5 million of local funding for the new building.

"Bluewell and Brushfork are both old schools," Amy Harrison, Mercer County Schools Data & Info Specialist, said. "They were built a long time ago. They've had some updates over the years, but it's getting to the point now where the repairs are so frequent and would cost a lot of money that it just makes more sense to have a new building."

Mercer County Schools has already purchased the land for the new school. It's located on Rt. 20, headed toward Bluewell. Planning is expected to begin immediately.