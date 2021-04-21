Midland Trail prevails in Region 3 Co-final, PikeView also punches ticket to state tournament

SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - Lead changes were the name of the game in a Region 3 Co-final between Midland Trail and Shady Spring on Tuesday night.

The Lady Patriots held a double-digit lead in the first half, only to see it disappear multiple times. But, they battled to the bitter end and earned a trip to the state tournament, defeating Shady, 46-44.

"We were very confident -- I think when we moved up from Single-A -- that's probably why we had a three-seed instead of a one," Midland Trail head coach John Mark Kincaid said. "I really thought we'd be a one-seed. But -- and I understand we had to go prove it. We proved some stuff today. We proved we had a lot of heart, a lot of moxie. Very proud of this group, man. Very proud."

The Lady Patriots have earned the No. 6 seed in next week's Class AAA tournament. They will face No. 3 Nitro on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

In the other Region 3 Co-final, PikeView storms back for an overtime victory in Sissonville, 70-68.

The Lady Panthers were led by Hannah Perdue, who scored 26 points. Anyah Brown also chipped in 21 points.

PikeView is the No. 5 seed in Class AAA and will battle No. 4 Logan on Wednesday at 9 p.m.