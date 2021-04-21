NatGeo’s ‘Secrets of the Whales’ surfaces little-known facts

NEW YORK (AP) — When a killer whale circled back toward wildlife photographer Brian Skerry in the middle of the ocean after discarding the giant sting ray it was devouring, panic is not what came to mind: “Part of my brain is thinking I can’t believe what I’m seeing,” recalled Skerry. “Don’t screw it up.” It’s one of many fascinating moments in “Secrets of the Whales,” which includes never-before filmed behaviors. Executive produced by “Avatar” director James Cameron and narrated by Sigourney Weaver, the National Geographic docuseries, premiering on Disney+ on Earth Day, was filmed during a three-year period spanning 24 locations across the globe.