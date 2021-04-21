New Zealand to consolidate health care into national service

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand will consolidate its fragmented health care system into a national service similar to the one revered by many in Britain. New Zealand’s government-run system is currently divided into 20 district health boards, each with their own budget. Some describe the system as a “postcode lottery” of different treatment depending on where people live. Health Minister Andrew Little says that over three years, the district boards will be replaced by a new body called Health New Zealand. He promised an increased focus on public health and treating people early so they don’t end up in hospitals. The overhaul also includes a new Indigenous Maori Health Authority.