Official: Virginia mental hospitals dangerously full

8:39 am Virginia news from the Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A state official says Virginia mental hospitals are struggling with dangerously high numbers of patients.  Behavioral Health Commissioner Alison Land told a committee of legislators studying mental health services on Tuesday that the state’s eight public mental hospitals for adults are at 96% of their capacity. She says the pandemic has made the picture “bleaker, not better.” According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the census numbers are prompting the facilities to delay admissions and are straining law enforcement’s ability to maintain custody of people waiting for treatment. 

Associated Press

