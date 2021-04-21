Police: 3 children ages 4 to 7 beheaded in Afghan capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says three children ages 4 to 7 have been beheaded inside their Kabul home, shocking even residents hardened by decades of war. Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said Wednesday that investigators had no suspects in custody, but believed the killings were the result of a family feud. The children’s parents, neither of whom were at home at the time of the killing, told police they have no enemies. The mother, who did not want to be identified, told police she had left the children alone while she attended a funeral. Her two boys, ages 4 and 5, and a 7-year-old daughter had returned home from school.