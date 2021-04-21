Repeat Raleigh County shoplifter sentenced to prison time

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A habitual shoplifter in Raleigh County was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday.



Matthew David Plummer was ordered by Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick to do 1-10 years of incarceration on a Third Offense Shoplifting charge.



The case stems from an incident that happened in Kohl's in Beckley in February of 2020. According to the complaint, Plummer was found by Beckley Police in the department store's parking lot with $60 worth of goods. When asked why he took the items, the officers said Plummer responded that he needed something to "keep his feet dry."



Plummer had two prior shoplifting charges from 2018 and 2020, including a larceny charge related to an incident at the United Way of Southern West Virginia on Croft Street. According to the complaint, administrators found stolen shoes that were supposed to go to children in need. Beckley Police were able to identify Plummer through a soda can found at the scene.



The case was handled by Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield and the Beckley Police Dept.