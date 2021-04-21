Restaurant employee shortage seen across the country

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on the restaurant industry... First, closing doors and moving things curbside, but as capacity restrictions ease and restaurants welcome back customers, the industry is running into a whole new problems.

A packed restaurant is any owner's dream come true, all across the Mountain State...

"Business really seems to be picking up," Richie Heath, Executive Director of the West Virginia Hospitality and Travel Association, said.

So what could be the problem? This time, it's on the other side of the counter.

"Right now, one of the problems does seem to be getting employees back in the restaurant, so that they can meet the current demand," Heath said.

The National Restaurant Association released data, sharing that the number of restaurant job openings has continued to grow each month in 2021, but staffing levels are 20% lower than they were a year ago.

It's a problem that's showing up right here in Mercer County.

"We've got some of the servers back that we had before that had left us, then we've got some of the cooks that have come back," Dolly Lane, owner of Dolly's Diner, said.

While business is booming at Dolly's Diner, a full restaurant can be overwhelming without a full staff.

"When there's not enough cooks, it makes it harder for them," Lane said. "They're having to wait on people's food, and the people aren't happy, and I can't say that I blame them."

It's a problem the restaurant industry hopes to see improve as the summer months approach.

"I think the hope is that spring and summer will be very productive for everybody," Heath said. "Sort of a rebound for hospitality and tourism in West Virginia, which was really humming heading into the pandemic."