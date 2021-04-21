River view rolls past Richwood, earns second state tournament berth in last five seasons

BRADSHAW, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Lady Raiders' Class A Region 3 Co-final matchup with Richwood was never in doubt, as they dominated the Lady Lumberjacks, 78-41.

With the win, River View girl's basketball has earned its second trip to the state tournament in the last five seasons.

"Anytime you go its special," River View head coach Gehrig Justice said. "You know we talk to the kids that you never take this stuff for granted -- we don't know when it's going to happen. We're excited to be going there. As much as we are in this year with COVID and just in McDowelll county we feel that we can bring some happiness to people and that's what were trying to do."

River View has earned the No. 6 seed in the Class A tournament and will face No. 3 Calhoun County (13-3) in the quarterfinals on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

James Monroe falls in the other Class A Region 3 Co-final, 61-40, at the hands of Webster County. The Lady Mavs conclude their season with a record of 12-6.