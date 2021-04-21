Search for Indonesia submarine focuses on oil slick off Bali

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Indonesian navy says the search for a missing submarine was focusing around an oil slick north of the resort island of Bali with help from Australia, Singapore and other countries. The KRI Nanggala 402 with 53 people on board was participating in a training exercise Wednesday when it missed a scheduled reporting call. The oil slick was spotted near the starting position of its last dive. The Indonesian navy has deployed scores of ships to search the area, including a hydrographic survey ship. It also sought help from Australia and Singapore, which have submarine rescue vessels. Australian officials say they’ll provide whatever assistance is possible.