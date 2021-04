BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Tigers rained down three pointers in the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center to win the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 title over Westside, 85-50.

Shady Spring will host a Region Co-final next week and will face the loser of Nicholas County and Herbert Hoover.

Westside will travel to the loser of that contests, still with a shot at qualifying for the state tournament.