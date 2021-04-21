South Carolina driver killed by exploding air bag inflator

DETROIT (AP) — A driver in South Carolina is the latest person to be killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator. Honda says that a faulty driver’s air bag blew apart in a crash involving a 2002 Honda Accord in Lancaster County, South Carolina. The company wouldn’t give details of the Jan. 9 crash near Charlotte, North Carolina, nor would it identify the person who was killed. Honda says that company representatives and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration inspected the car and the air bag parts on Wednesday and determined that the inflator had ruptured. The death is the 19th in the U.S. since 2009 and the 28th worldwide caused by the faulty inflators.