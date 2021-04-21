Tazewell’s Lee, Collins to continue athletic careers in-state

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - A pair of Bulldog seniors made their collegiate athletic commitments official on Wednesday.

Gavin Lee has been competing in field events since middle school and will continue to throw discus and shot-put for Emory & Henry beginning this fall.

"They've got a good athletic program, they've got a good facility," Lee said. "They're going into D-2 -- upgrading everything. They've got a good coach for throwing, so I figured that would help."

Lee plans to study exercise science during his time with the Wasps.

Trevor Collins has played a number of sports, but has chosen to continue his academic and tennis career at Southwest Virginia Community College.

It was a decision, Collins said, that was made easier by knowing some people involved with the program.

"There's just a bunch of good people -- I have some friends on the team and I thought it would be a good step in the right direction," he explained.

Collins plans to study chemistry starting this fall.