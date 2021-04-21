Tennessee could require fetal remains be buried or cremated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — It will now be up to Tennessee’s Republican Gov. Bill Lee to decide whether some medical providers will be required to cremate or bury fetal remains from surgical abortions. The proposal that received final legislative approval Wednesday in the GOP-supermajority Senate has sparked criticism among reproductive rights advocates, who argue such measures are unnecessary and would stigmatize a legally available procedure. Supporters counter of the bill argue that it will protect human dignity. According to the bill, medical providers must dispose of fetal remains from surgical abortions by cremation or burial and cover the costs. A U.S. Supreme Court decision upheld a similar Indiana law. At least 10 other states have enacted similar requirements, though legal challenges persist.