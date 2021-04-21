Three men accused of slaughtering goats sentenced to prison

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Three Virginia men who participated in the slaughter of two goats last year have been sentenced to at least three years in prison. The Free Lance-Star of Fredericksburg reports Andrew J. Haefele, Donald Ray Compton Jr. and Charles E. McKinney all received three years to serve in connection with a June 18 videotaped incident in which the goats were battered with a medieval weapon known as a spiked mace, attacked by dogs and had their throats slit. Compton received another three years for convictions of possessing a gun as a felon and violating his probation, giving him a total of six years to serve.