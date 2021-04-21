Top Navalny associates detained ahead of protests

MOSCOW (AP) — Two close associates of Alexei Navalny have been detained ahead of protests planned in support of the imprisoned Russian opposition leader. Navalny’s team has called for nationwide protests on Wednesday following reports that the politician’s health was deteriorating in prison, where he has been on hunger strike since March 31. Russian authorities have stressed that the demonstrations were not authorized and warned against participating in them. A lawyer said on Twitter that people in uniform removed top Navalny ally Lyubov Sobol from a taxi near a Moscow metro station on Wednesday morning and took her to a police precinct. Police also detained Navalny’s spokeswoman, who already was under house arrest on charges from January protests.