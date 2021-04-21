Turning cold, windy and unsettled

Old man winter is back today! Rain/snow/mix moves in this morning as a cold front crosses through. This frontal system will impact temperatures, so all day we will notice temperatures continue to fall.

During the afternoon temperatures will read in the 30s. Wind chill values throughout the day will be in the 20s.

Along with the colder air and wintry precipitation winds will also be strong. Gusts will head to around 30-40 MPH during the afternoon. This evening and overnight gusts will be around 30 MPH.

Snow starts to taper off and become more scattered during the afternoon and evening today. Overnight a few flurries/light snow is possible especially for our higher elevations. Temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s tonight.

A FREEZE WARNING is issued for all of our viewing area except northern and western Pocahontas county.

Wind chill values to start off tomorrow morning for most will be in the low-mid 20s. Protect your plants, but also don't forget about the pets! Bring pets indoors!

We warm up gradually throughout the day on Thursday. Temperatures will only reach in the 40s for most. Winds will still be strong tomorrow with gusts again hitting 30-40 MPH at times. We aren't completely dry tomorrow as some moisture is still possible to wrap back into our region. Few flurries/light snow are possible tomorrow, but most will stay dry with times of sun and clouds.

50s build back in on Friday and into the weekend. A low pressure system stops by this weekend allowing us to be unsettled especially on Saturday.