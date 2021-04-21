UK court rules in ‘unhappy’ Russian family divorce saga

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s high court has ruled that the son of a Russian billionaire conspired with his father to prevent his mother from getting her hands on what is believed to the country’s biggest ever divorce award, worth a tad more than 450 million pounds ($625 million). Tatiana Akhmedova accused her ex-husband, 65-year-old Farkhad Akhmedov, of hiding assets and that their 27-year-old son, Temur Akhmedov, acted as his father’s “lieutenant” in hiding those assets. Akhmedova, who was awarded a 41.5% share of her ex-husband’s fortune, or 453 million pounds, by another British judge in 2016, welcomed Wednesday’s ruling.