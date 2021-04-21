WATCH: Garland announces police probe day after Floyd case verdict

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland says the Justice Department is opening a sweeping investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis after the guilty verdict in George Floyd’s death.

Wednesday’s announcement came a day after ex-officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s May 2020 death, setting off a wave of relief but also sadness across the country.

Bystander video showed Floyd handcuffed behind his back and gasping repeatedly, “I can’t breathe,” as Chauvin pressed his knee on or close to Floyd’s neck for several minutes.

Floyd’s death prompted mass protests against the police treatment of Black people.