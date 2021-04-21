Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AA=
Region 4=
Section 1=
Buffalo 76, Saint Joseph Central 49
AAA=
Region 1=
Section 1=
North Marion 47, Weir 40
Section 2=
Hampshire 59, Keyser 38
Region 2=
Section 1=
Grafton 57, Notre Dame 55
Section 2=
Lincoln 63, Elkins 48
Region 3=
Section 1=
Shady Spring 85, Westside 60
Section 2=
Herbert Hoover 91, Sissonville 28
Region 4=
Section 1=
Nitro 60, Ripley 42
Section 2=
Logan 67, Wayne 46
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A=
Region 1 Co-final=
Madonna 53, Doddridge County 49
Region 3 Co-final=
River View 78, Richwood 41
Webster County 61, James Monroe 40
AAAA=
Region 1 Co-final=
Morgantown 51, Buckhannon-Upshur 24
Wheeling Park 58, University 37
Region 2 Co-final=
Martinsburg 65, Musselman 51
Region 3 Co-final=
Woodrow Wilson 68, Capital 53
Region 4 Co-final=
Cabell Midland 65, Parkersburg 56
Huntington 41, Parkersburg South 12
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/