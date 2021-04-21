Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

9:10 pm West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AA=

Region 4=

Section 1=

Buffalo 76, Saint Joseph Central 49

AAA=

Region 1=

Section 1=

North Marion 47, Weir 40

Section 2=

Hampshire 59, Keyser 38

Region 2=

Section 1=

Grafton 57, Notre Dame 55

Section 2=

Lincoln 63, Elkins 48

Region 3=

Section 1=

Shady Spring 85, Westside 60

Section 2=

Herbert Hoover 91, Sissonville 28

Region 4=

Section 1=

Nitro 60, Ripley 42

Section 2=

Logan 67, Wayne 46

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A=

Region 1 Co-final=

Madonna 53, Doddridge County 49

Region 3 Co-final=

River View 78, Richwood 41

Webster County 61, James Monroe 40

AAAA=

Region 1 Co-final=

Morgantown 51, Buckhannon-Upshur 24

Wheeling Park 58, University 37

Region 2 Co-final=

Martinsburg 65, Musselman 51

Region 3 Co-final=

Woodrow Wilson 68, Capital 53

Region 4 Co-final=

Cabell Midland 65, Parkersburg 56

Huntington 41, Parkersburg South 12

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content