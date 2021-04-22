Another cold night ahead; temps moderate into the weekend

Strong northwesterly flow is ushering just enough moisture up our western facing slopes for lingering clouds, spotty rain, and spotty snow this afternoon. As we head into tonight, drier air should work in, bringing and end to the precipitation. We'll be mostly clear and cold by Friday morning with lows in 20s and low 30s for most. Protect any sensitive plants!

Tomorrow will bring mostly sunny skies and a shift in wind direction- more out of the south as high pressure shifts eastward. Temps will therefore be milder, topping off in the mid 50s to low 60s Friday afternoon.

Another frontal system will begin to approach us from the west by Friday evening, bringing increasing clouds through early Saturday. Low temps tomorrow night won't be quite as cold, dropping into the mid 30s to low 40s.

We look to see unsettled weather return on Saturday in the form of scattered showers as an area of low pressure heads our way from the southwest. Highs will remain in the 50s through the weekend. We could finally get a BIGGER WARM-UP into next week....

