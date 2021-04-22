Bank of England reveals lobbying efforts of ex-PM Cameron

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England has revealed communications showing that Britain’s former prime minister, David Cameron, made repeated enquiries about the failure of a now-bankrupt financial firm to access a coronavirus financial support scheme. It is the latest in a growing tide of revelations about links between Cameron and state bodies and individuals as part of his work as an adviser to Greensill Capital, which collapsed last month. It has previously been disclosed that Cameron had also contacted Treasury chief Rishi Sunak in an effort to secure government-backed loans for Greensill Capital. The collapse of the financial firm threatens thousands of U.K. jobs at Liberty Steel, which was dependent on its finance.