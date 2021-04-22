Belarus leader heads to Moscow for talks on closer ties

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to host his Belarusian counterpart for talks on closer integration between the two ex-Soviet neighbors. The meeting scheduled for Thursday follows allegations of a failed plot to assassinate Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko, allegedly involving a blockade of the country’s capital, power cuts and cyberattacks. Belarusian and Russian security agencies have arrested the alleged coup plotters in Moscow earlier this month. Lukashenko, in power for nearly 27 years, has grown increasingly dependent on Russia’s financial and political support after months of massive protests against his rule, and his visit to Moscow raised expectations that he could accept the Kremlin’s push for a stronger union.