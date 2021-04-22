Bluefield Area Transit to provide rides to vaccine clinics

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County residents can soon take public transportation to COVID-19 clinics.

The Bluefield Area Transit and Mercer County Health Department have teamed up to provide transportation to those needing a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Roger Topping, the Health Department's administrator.

Those vaccines will be administered at the Princeton Rescue Squad's Karen Preservati Education Center.

To schedule a ride, residents can call the Bluefield Area Transit at 304-327-8418. Transportation will be available starting May 5th, and every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday until further notice.

Stick with WVVA for further developments.