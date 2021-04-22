California’s public universities to require COVID-19 vaccine

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two of the nation’s largest university systems say they intend to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all students, faculty and staff on University of California and California State University campuses this fall. Thursday’s joint announcement from the 10-campus UC system and the 23-campus CSU is the largest of its kind in U.S. higher education. It would affect more than 1 million students and employees across 33 university campuses. Several U.S. colleges and universities have said they plan to require the vaccination on campuses this fall.