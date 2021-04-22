Chief of Sahara’s Polisario Front gets hospitalized in Spain

MADRID (AP) — The leader of the Polisario Front that leads the struggle for the self-declared Western Sahara republic has been brought to Spain for medical treatment. Brahim Ghali, who is 73, leads the Algeria-backed pro-independence group representing the local Sahrawi population that has fought Moroccan forces for control of the territory in western Africa. Ghali was taken to Spain “for strictly humanitarian reasons,” the foreign ministry said. Spain’s National Court investigated Ghali in 2008 and then again in 2016 for possible genocide and other crimes as a result of allegations brought against the veteran militant by a dissident Sahrawi group. But that probe was closed and Spain has no pending cases against Ghali, Spanish police said.