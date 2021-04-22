China administers 200 million vaccine doses domestically

BEIJING (AP) — China has administered around 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far inside the country, focusing on front-line workers, university students and people living in border areas. China is ramping up its vaccination efforts after a slow start that was due in part to having virtually eliminated domestic transmission of the coronavirus. Just two local cases were reported on Wednesday, both in the city of Ruili, which borders on Myanmar. China has approved five domestically produced vaccines and exported millions of doses, although some scientists believe they provide less protection that those by their foreign peers. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people had received both their first and second shots of vaccine.