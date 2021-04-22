Cold start; scattered rain/snow showers stay with us for Thursday

Brr! That is the best way to describe this morning's temperatures. Starting off in the 20s and lower 30s for most. Wind chill values are in the upper teens and 20s. A few flurries are possible this morning, but most are starting off dry.

Scattered rain with some snow is possible again today. Best timing would be during the afternoon and should taper off around sunset. Best places to see snow would be the higher elevations (not expecting much in terms of accumulation!) Lower elevations will mainly see rain with a little snow mixed in at times.

Temperatures will be warmer today, but still considered cool for this time of year in the 40s.

Winds once again are strong. Expect wind gusts to hit around 30-40 MPH. Winds will calm down some overnight. Temperatures tonight drop into the 20s and 30s warranting another Freeze Warning Thursday night into Friday morning. Frost may develop into tomorrow morning if winds are calm enough and if we witness breaks in the clouds.

Tomorrow we raise our highs into the 50s and lower 60s as high pressure moves back in. This will allow us to have a dry day with times of sun and clouds. Doesn't last too long though. A low pressure system approaches us from the south bringing widespread rain for Saturday. May still see a few showers into Sunday afternoon, but we look more dry for the later part of the weekend. Temperatures throughout the weekend hold into the 50s with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Next week a major warm up heads our way! Highs will shoot into the 70s and even 80s again. Catch the full forecast on WVVA from 5-7AM and at noon!