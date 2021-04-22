EXPLAINER: Training limits officer’s choice for deadly force

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The fatal shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant as she swung a knife toward another girl has raised questions about why the Ohio officer chose to fire his weapon. Interim Columbus Police Chief Michael Woods has been forced to defend training policies common to police agencies that allow for the use of deadly force to stop a threat. Woods has also defended the use of a gun over a stun gun and firing at Bryant’s torso instead of her leg. Bryant was shot four times just seconds after Officer Nicholas Reardon arrived responding to a disturbance call.