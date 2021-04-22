Fire at Norfolk condominium complex forcer residents to jump

Authorities say five people were injured after a fire swept through the upper floors of a Norfolk condominium complex. News outlets report residents were seen jumping from second- and third-floor windows at Lafayette Cove Condominiums, and Assistant Fire Chief Garry Windley says two of the five people who were hurt jumped from the top floor because exits were blocked by the fire. Windley says the five were taken to the hospital, while three others were examined at the scene and released. An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.