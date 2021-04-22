Freeze Warning from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Monroe County
…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING…
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY…
* WHAT…For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 27. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Virginia,
northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia.
* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM EDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT
Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&