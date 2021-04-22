Freeze Warning from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Eastern Greenbrier County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING…

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures

as low as 27. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing

temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Virginia,

northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia.

* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM EDT this

morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT

Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&