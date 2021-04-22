Freeze Warning until THU 10:00 AM EDT

Freeze Warning until THU 10:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Northwest Nicholas County
…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING…
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY…
* WHAT…For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
in the upper 20s to around 30. For the second Freeze Warning,
sub- freezing temperatures around 30 degrees.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia,
northeast Kentucky and central, northeast, northern,
southeast, southern and western West Virginia.
* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning, until 10 AM EDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM EDT
Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The coldest temperatures will occur in
protected areas and the sheltered valleys.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&