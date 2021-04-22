Freeze Warning until THU 10:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Northwest Raleigh County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS

MORNING…

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures

in the upper 20s to around 30. For the second Freeze Warning,

sub- freezing temperatures around 30 degrees.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia,

northeast Kentucky and central, northeast, northern,

southeast, southern and western West Virginia.

* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning, until 10 AM EDT this

morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM EDT

Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The coldest temperatures will occur in

protected areas and the sheltered valleys.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

