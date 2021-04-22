General: Afghan military will collapse without some US help

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. general in the Middle East tells Congress that Afghanistan’s military “will certainly collapse” without some type of continued American support once all U.S. troops are withdrawn. Gen Frank McKenzie also says he’s very concerned about the Afghan government’s ability to protect the U.S. Embassy in Kabul. The head of U.S. Central Command says that as the U.S. pulls all troops from Afghanistan, his concern is “the Afghans’ ability to hold ground.” McKenzie has spent the week detailing to lawmakers the steep challenges facing the U.S. military as it moves to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, as ordered by President Joe Biden last week.