Georgia governor won’t wade into debate on Okefenokee mining

FOLKSTON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he’s not wading into the debate over a proposal to mine for minerals near the edge of the vast wildlife refuge in the Okefenokee Swamp. The Republican governor took questions Thursday from business owners and community leaders just a few miles from the federally managed Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. Some say the proposed mine would bring needed jobs to the southeast Georgia community. Others fear it could cause irreparable harm to the famed swamp, which brings 600,000 visitors each year. Kemp told reporters he’s going to let Georgia’s regulatory process play out without taking sides. Mining company Twin Pines Minerals has applied for permits with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.