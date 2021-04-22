Georgia park honoring confederacy gets first Black chair

ATLANTA (AP) — The board overseeing an Atlanta area park that contains the largest Confederate monument ever crafted will be headed for the first time by an African American. Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday announced that he had appointed the Rev. Abraham Mosley to serve as chairman of the Stone Mountain Memorial Association, the state authority responsible for overseeing Stone Mountain Park. The park is a popular hiking and tourist site, but is replete with Confederate imagery. Mosley is pastor of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Athens, Georgia, and was previously a member of the association’s board. His elevation to chairman comes as the park’s Confederate symbols face renewed opposition.